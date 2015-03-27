* Centrica Rough gas storage capacity cut by 30 percent
* Hornsea, Hilltop storage sites also reducing capacity
* Britain to rely more on European imports, exports
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Nina Chestney
MILAN/LONDON, March 27 Britain's available
natural gas storage capacity will fall to its lowest level in
almost a decade this summer, increasing the system's reliance on
supply from the continent and the risk of price spikes next
winter.
Utility Centrica on Thursday idled nearly 30 percent
of Britain's biggest gas storage site, Rough, for six months to
test wells.
The site accounts for around 72 percent of Britain's gas
storage capacity, National Grid data shows, and news of the cut
to available storage sparked heavy buying of forward gas
contracts, pushing up next winter gas prices.
Centrica's cut followed one from rival SSE, which is
mothballing a third of the gas withdrawal capacity at Hornsea
from May 1.
EDF Energy has also restricted output from its
Hilltop storage site by half.
"The capacity reduction will mainly impact in the winter
itself when storage is almost empty and we are in a prolonged
cold period," a trader at a European utility said.
Since Centrica flagged potential problems last week, traders
have factored in the risks to UK supply by buying gas for
next-winter delivery, when utilities typically rely on stored
reserves to help meet peak demand.
"A significant portion of risk premium had been steadily
added to winter contracts," one analyst said.
The last time Rough suffered such a major setback was
February 2006 when a fire on a North Sea platform forced a
facility-wide closure until June and a partial shutdown until
late that year.
This time, traders expect Britain next winter to be more
heavily dependent on imports from Belgium and the Netherlands,
itself facing shortages, to make-up for reduced stored supply.
"However, there are two mitigating factors: there is
potential for Rough to top up its stock in October and the
continent could provide seasonal flexibility to the UK," Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon gas analyst Francois Flament said in a
note.
National Grid said it was too early to say how cuts to Rough
storage capacity would impact supplies next winter.
"This reduction in capacity will not be an issue over the
coming months, as the country has a diverse range of supplies,"
a National Grid spokesman said.
In fact, reduced storage this summer could create a glut of
supply, pushing down prices and necessitating large-scale
exports to Europe via a gas link with Belgium.
Supply itself should be adequate even in tight periods by
drawing on Norway, continental Europe, offshore fields and
liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals, gas traders said.
Britain can import LNG via three terminals served by
producers such as Qatar, the UK's biggest provider.
"Global LNG supply is on the increase with Australia and
Papua New Guinea next to come on line and start exporting. This
additional flexible supply source coupled with reduced Asian
demand mitigates some of the risk of winter gas shortages due to
lack of storage availability," the analyst said.
(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Jason
Neely)