* Centrica, GDF Suez unveil 1.4 billion pounds investment
* Certain gas fields exempt from tax on first 500 mln pounds
* Autumn gas strategy to include security of supply, gas CCS
LONDON, July 25 Britain's bid to revive flagging
North Sea gas output with a 500 million pounds ($776.33 million)
tax break for large shallow-water fields on Wednesday has
unlocked massive new investments worth over a billion from top
utility Centrica.
Hours after finance minister George Osborne announced
measures aimed at lightening the tax burden on North Sea energy
producers, Centrica pledged to plough 1.4 billion pounds into
developing its Cygnus gas field with partner GDF Suez.
From Wednesday, new gas fields with 10-20 billion cubic
metres (bcm) in reserves located in depths of less than 30
metres will be exempt from a 32 percent tax on oil and gas
exploration on the first 500 million pounds of income, the
Treasury said.
"Gas is the single biggest source of energy in the UK. Today
the government is signalling its long-term commitment to the
role it can play in delivering a stable, secure and lower-carbon
energy mix," said finance minister George Osborne.
Cygnus, Britain's biggest southern gas basin discovery in 25
years, has enough gas to meet 5 percent of UK demand and is set
to start producing by the end of 2015, Centrica said.
"The announcement of the shallow field allowance today saw a
major obstacle to the sanction of this project removed,"
Centrica said in a statement.
Projects will still pay a 30 percent Ring Fence Corporation
Tax on all income from the fields.
The measure is expected to cost the government 20 million
pounds per year in reduced income. Centrica expects to pay the
government about 1 billion pounds in tax revenues from Cygnus,
as well as creating 4,000 jobs.
It added that 80 percent of its 1.4 billion pounds
investment will be spent with UK-based companies, as well as
boosting energy security.
"As the UK becomes increasingly dependent on imported gas,
today's announcement represents a significant boost to the UK's
long-term energy security as well as creating much needed jobs,"
Centrica Chief Executive Sam Laidlaw said.
Experts, however, said the tax relief was unlikely to
encourage the significant investment needed to discover new
fields.
"The Treasury states that this measure will only cost 20
million pounds a year, so it must believe that very few fields
will qualify and that those that do will generate protected
revenue over a significantly long period," said Jeff Harris,
co-head of natural resources at accountancy firm PKF.
This autumn the government aims to announce a new gas
strategy in which it will set out what role gas-fired power
plants should play in Britain's energy mix until 2030, the
security of supply of gas and the potential for gas in carbon
capture and storage (CCS) technology.
In its Energy Bill, the government proposed that gas-fired
power plants be the main technology to back up intermittent
renewable energy, such as wind and solar projects.
"We do not expect the role of gas to be restricted to
providing back-up to renewables, and in the longer term we see
an important role for gas with CCS (carbon capture and
storage)," the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC)
said in a separate announcement on Wednesday.
In July, DECC closed a billion pounds funding competition
for Britain's first large-scale CCS project, where carbon
emissions from power plants are retrieved and buried
underground.
At least one project proposed by utilities Shell
and SSE plans to trial CCS technology on a gas-fired
power plant.