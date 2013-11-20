BRIEF-Ciber Inc enters into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA
* Ciber Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under co's asset based lending facility
LONDON Nov 20 Britain's Theddlethorpe gas terminal is expected to resume normal operations later on Wednesday after an unplanned outage earlier in the day, operator ConocoPhilips said.
The unplanned outage started at around 1430 GMT on Wednesday, ConocoPhilips said in a market message.
National Grid data showed flows through the terminal fell from around 9 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) to around 4 mcm/d at that time.
* EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in on Deck Capital Inc as on March 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, April 3 French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co, the Justice Department said on Monday.