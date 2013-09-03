China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON, Sept 3 Britain's Theddlethorpe gas terminal, which shut down on Tuesday morning following an unplanned outage, is not expected to restart on Tuesday, operator ConocoPhillips said.
"Production not expected to return this gas day," the operator said in a market message.
The terminal can process 9.5 million to 10.7 million cubic metres per day.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)