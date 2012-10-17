LONDON Oct 17 London's Gatwick airport is
studying options to build a second runway and intends to submit
the findings to a British government under pressure to resolve
the country's air capacity crisis.
A second runway cannot be built at London's second largest
airport, which moves around 34 million passengers a year through
its two terminals, before 2019 under a long-standing local
agreement.
However, bosses at Gatwick, owned by Global Infrastructure
Partners, on Wednesday said they were now looking at the
implications of building a new runway. They plan to evaluate the
environmental, surface access and economic impacts of various
runway options.
Relevant environmental issues will include noise and air
quality impacts on local communities.
London's Heathrow hub - the capital's busiest airport - is
operating close to full capacity after Britain's
Conservative-led coalition government blocked development of a
third runway when it came to power in 2010, as further expansion
of the west London site would mean a huge increase in the number
of planes flying directly over the capital.
A commission chaired by former Financial Services Authority
head Howard Davies to analyse ways to expand airport capacity in
southeast England will report in the summer of 2015 after
releasing an interim report next year.
"There are clear practical advantages of a new runway at
Gatwick. When compared with a third runway at Heathrow, we would
have a significantly lower environmental impact whilst adding
significantly more capacity," said Gatwick chief executive
Stewart Wingate.
"The process of evaluating the runway options will be
complex. I am committed to undertaking a comprehensive and
in-depth assessment that considers not only the economic
benefits but also the environmental impacts."
South-east of London, Gatwick is a point-to-point airport,
mainly focused on the leisure market, whereas rival airport
Heathrow operates as a hub with around a third of its customers
being transfer passengers.
Building a second runway at Gatwick could transform it into
an international hub.
Earlier this year Wingate said Gatwick would need a second
runway to cope with an expected 30 percent rise in passenger
numbers over the next 20 years.