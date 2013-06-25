* Proposal fee increase of RPI plus 1.5 pct vs 4 pct

* Asks CAA to increase price per passenger to 976p by 2021

* FY core profit rises 2.5 percent to 227.1 million pounds

* Revenue up 4.2 percent to 538.9 million

By Brenda Goh

LONDON, June 25 London's Gatwick Airport has scaled back the fee increase it is seeking to levy on airlines in coming years, acceding to a demand from Britain's aviation regulator for tougher limits on its charges.

The British capital's second-busiest airport has asked the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for permission to increase the fee it charges airlines for each passenger to 9.76 pounds ($15.03) by 2020/2021, from 8.80 pounds in 2014/15, it said on Tuesday.

That is based on a formula of the retail price index plus 1.5 percent, having previously sought an extra 4 percent through the seven-year period, as the airport seeks funds to finance a refurbishment in preparation for a hoped-for increase in passenger traffic.

"There was a concern that (the initial request) gave too much flexibility and there needed to be a tougher constraint on the airport, so we've reflected in our proposal," Gatwick Chief Financial Officer Nick Dunn told Reuters.

"I would have much rather been where I was in January because it left me more flexibility ... But we're comfortable to live within a tighter set of boundaries and at a level that we actually think the CAA will find compelling on behalf of passengers," Dunn said, adding that the CAA will make a final decision in October.

Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport by flights after Heathrow, earlier reported a 2.5 percent rise in core earnings or EBITDA to 227.1 million pounds for the year through March, on revenue up 4.2 percent to 538.9 million.

The company said the results were in line with its expectations but added it had made a loss of 29.1 million pounds after the cost of financing and depreciating its assets such as runways and terminals.

Gatwick and its rivals Heathrow (owned by Spain's Ferrovial ) and Stansted have been negotiating with the CAA over how much they can charge airlines, whose fees make up the bulk of their profits.

Gatwick, which was bought by Global Infrastructure Partners - an investment fund founded by Credit Suisse and General Electric Co - in 2009, is investing 1 billion pounds over the next five years in a bid to expand its passenger-handling capacity to 37 million by 2020.

It said it had invested 226.7 million pounds in the year to the end of March and said the addition of new routes to countries such as Russia and China had helped boost profit.

Gatwick, which mainly operates as a point-to-point airport unlike Heathrow, which tends to function as a hub for transfer passengers, also said it had begun work on options for a new runway, although a long-standing local agreement that runs to 2019 prevents it from building one.

Dunn said the 2019 agreement was not a constraint on plans, due to the length of time it would take to finalise any proposal and gain planning permission, which would mean no new runway could be built until the mid-2020s.