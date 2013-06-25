* Proposal fee increase of RPI plus 1.5 pct vs 4 pct
* Asks CAA to increase price per passenger to 976p by 2021
* FY core profit rises 2.5 percent to 227.1 million pounds
* Revenue up 4.2 percent to 538.9 million
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, June 25 London's Gatwick Airport
has scaled back the fee increase it is seeking to
levy on airlines in coming years, acceding to a demand from
Britain's aviation regulator for tougher limits on its charges.
The British capital's second-busiest airport has asked the
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for permission to increase the
fee it charges airlines for each passenger to 9.76 pounds
($15.03) by 2020/2021, from 8.80 pounds in 2014/15, it said on
Tuesday.
That is based on a formula of the retail price index plus
1.5 percent, having previously sought an extra 4 percent through
the seven-year period, as the airport seeks funds to finance a
refurbishment in preparation for a hoped-for increase in
passenger traffic.
"There was a concern that (the initial request) gave too
much flexibility and there needed to be a tougher constraint on
the airport, so we've reflected in our proposal," Gatwick Chief
Financial Officer Nick Dunn told Reuters.
"I would have much rather been where I was in January
because it left me more flexibility ... But we're comfortable to
live within a tighter set of boundaries and at a level that we
actually think the CAA will find compelling on behalf of
passengers," Dunn said, adding that the CAA will make a final
decision in October.
Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport by flights after
Heathrow, earlier reported a 2.5 percent rise in core earnings
or EBITDA to 227.1 million pounds for the year through March, on
revenue up 4.2 percent to 538.9 million.
The company said the results were in line with its
expectations but added it had made a loss of 29.1 million pounds
after the cost of financing and depreciating its assets such as
runways and terminals.
Gatwick and its rivals Heathrow (owned by Spain's Ferrovial
) and Stansted have been negotiating with the CAA over
how much they can charge airlines, whose fees make up the bulk
of their profits.
Gatwick, which was bought by Global Infrastructure Partners
- an investment fund founded by Credit Suisse and
General Electric Co - in 2009, is investing 1 billion
pounds over the next five years in a bid to expand its
passenger-handling capacity to 37 million by 2020.
It said it had invested 226.7 million pounds in the year to
the end of March and said the addition of new routes to
countries such as Russia and China had helped boost profit.
Gatwick, which mainly operates as a point-to-point airport
unlike Heathrow, which tends to function as a hub for transfer
passengers, also said it had begun work on options for a new
runway, although a long-standing local agreement that runs to
2019 prevents it from building one.
Dunn said the 2019 agreement was not a constraint on plans,
due to the length of time it would take to finalise any proposal
and gain planning permission, which would mean no new runway
could be built until the mid-2020s.