LONDON, April 17 Fifteen people were injured
when a Virgin Atlantic plane made an emergency landing
on Monday at London Gatwick, the capital's second-largest
airport, the airport said.
Virgin's Airbus A330 aircraft, which was travelling to
Orlando in the United States, was forced to turn back soon after
its take-off due to a fire in the hold, according to media
reports.
Passengers suffered a range of injuries, including suspected
fractures and cuts, as they escaped the aircraft using the
emergency chutes.
The injured were among 13 crew and 299 passengers on the
flight which left Gatwick just before 11 a.m.
The incident led to the suspension of flights in and out of
the airport, leading to some knock-on delays.
"Due to a technical problem on board the aircraft, the
captain decided as a precautionary measure to immediately
evacuate the aircraft," Virgin said in a statement.
"Our teams at Gatwick are now looking after our
passengers and assisting with their immediate requirements."
On its Twitter website, Gatwick said the incident had forced
the airport to close.
"Currently there are temporary delays to departing and
arriving flights caused by an aircraft with technical issues on
the runway," it said.