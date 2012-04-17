LONDON, April 17 Fifteen people were injured
when a Virgin Atlantic plane made an emergency landing
on Monday at London's second airport, Gatwick, the airport said.
The Virgin Airbus A330 aircraft, which was travelling to
Orlando in the United States, was forced to turn back soon after
take-off due to a fire in the hold, according to media reports.
Passengers suffered injuries, including suspected fractures
and cuts as they escaped the aircraft using the emergency
chutes.
Passenger Kirsty Bonwick said passengers came down straight
onto concrete.
"A lot of people were hurt, breaking their arms and elbows
and bleeding," she told Sky News.
David Davis, of the ambulance service, said a range of
injuries were being treated.
"People with suspected broken ankles and legs and arms and
people suffering with pain which could be indicative of injuries
in their back and spine," he said. "There are other people with
abdominal injuries, or suspected abdominal injuries."
The injured were among 13 crew and 299 passengers on the
flight which left Gatwick just before 11 a.m. local time.
The incident led to the temporary suspension of flights in
and out of the airport, leading to some knock-on delays.
"Due to a technical problem on board the aircraft, the
captain decided as a precautionary measure to immediately
evacuate the aircraft," Virgin said in a statement.
"Our teams at Gatwick are now looking after our
passengers and assisting with their immediate requirements."
Virgin Atlantic Chief Executive Steve Ridgeway told Sky News
he could not confirm reports by some passengers on Twitter that
they had seen smoke in the cabin. "I have just been with the
passengers and none of them mentioned that to me," he said.
Virgin Group owner, British billionaire Richard Branson,
posted a message on Twitter apologising to passengers on flight
number VS27 and saying staff were doing all they could to look
after them.