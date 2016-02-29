(Updates with runway reopening)
LONDON Feb 29 London's Gatwick Airport said its
runway had reopened after a spillage caused its temporary
closure on Monday, leading some flights to be delayed or
diverted.
The airport, to the south of London, was forced to close the
runway to departures and arrivals for about an hour after the
spillage, meaning some inbound flights were diverted to other
airports.
"There may still be delays, so please check with your
airline for the latest information," the airport said on its
website.
It has not said what caused the spillage.
Gatwick is Britain's second largest airport and is used by
over 40 million passengers each year.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Kate
Holton)