LONDON Nov 7 The hunt is on for 100,000 British
volunteers to post their genetic information online in the name
of science as a North American open-access DNA project arrives
in Europe.
The launch of the Personal Genome Project UK on Thursday
offers the public a chance to learn more about their own genetic
profiles and contribute to advances in medical science - but it
also poises ethical challenges.
Unlike other genome-sequencing initiatives, where data is
placed behind a firewall, information contributed to the new
project will be available to all.
George Church of Harvard Medical School, who first launched
a U.S. version of the scheme in 2005, believes sharing such data
is critical to scientific progress but has been hampered by
traditional research practices.
"Precision medicine is about big datasets about individuals
and that is what the Personal Genome Project offers," he hold
reporters in London, comparing the approach to a genetic version
of Wikipedia.
A genome is a read-out of a person's entire genetic
information. As a result, sharing this data could create
dilemmas for those involved.
It could, for example, reveal the presence of undetected
diseases or an increased risk of developing a condition such as
Alzheimer's. There is also the possibility that new technology
might allow the malicious use of DNA data.
Those volunteering will be warned about the implications for
their own privacy and that of their families, according to
Stephan Beck, professor of medical genomics at the UCL Cancer
Institute and director of the British project.
To enrol, participants will have to be aged at least 18 and
pass an online exam to check they understand the risks and
benefits. After getting an analysis of their genome, they will
also have a four-week "cooling off" period before deciding
whether they want their data to go online.
Beck told reporters he expected within the first year to
sequence 50 people's genomes - the 3 billion chemical pairings
that make up human DNA.
Understanding the role of this genetic code and the genes it
forms is increasingly important in unravelling complex diseases
like cancer. It may also reveal why some people have particular
traits, such as musical perfect pitch, Beck said.
Since the first human-genome map was unveiled in 2000, some
25,000 people around the world have had their genomes sequenced
- but just a fraction of this genetic information is publicly
available for all scientists to scrutinise.
In the United States, Church has signed up some 3,000
volunteers for his open-access project, with a few hundred more
in Canada, although only around 200 full genomes have yet been
sequenced.
He predicted genome sequencing will speed up as the cost
continues to fall dramatically - it has come down from $1
billion 20 years ago to a few thousand dollars today.
