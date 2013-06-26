* German minister seeks information after Guardian reports
* Reports are based on leaks from fugitive Edward Snowden
* Germans sensitive about government monitoring of citizens
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, June 26 Germany's justice minister has
written to two British ministers demanding to know to what
extent a British spy agency targeted German citizens in a
large-scale data trawling programme that has shocked Berlin, the
Guardian said on Wednesday.
Based on leaks by fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor
Edward Snowden, the Guardian reported earlier this month that
Britain's Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ) had
tapped international telephone and Internet traffic on a massive
scale in a programme codenamed "Tempora".
German Justice Minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger,
who has previously compared the allegations to "a Hollywood
nightmare", wrote to the British justice and interior ministers
seeking clarification of the legal basis for Tempora and asking
who had authorised it, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.
The British justice ministry told Reuters it would respond
to the letter "in due course" but said nothing about its
contents. The Home Office, or interior ministry, said it did not
comment on private correspondence.
Germans are highly sensitive about government monitoring,
having living through the Stasi secret police in communist East
Germany and with lingering memories of the Gestapo under the
Nazis.
"We and the British are friends. This is not the way friends
behave," said Rainer Bruederle, a leading member of the Free
Democrats (FDP), junior party in Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition to which Leutheusser-Scharrenberger also belongs.
Bruederle, in an interview for the Nord-West Zeitung, said
he would urge Merkel to raise the issue with British Prime
Minister David Cameron at their next meeting, adding that
Germany could not accept infringements of its citizens' privacy.
The German letter also asked whether "concrete suspicions"
triggered the data collection or whether the email traffic,
Facebook postings, Internet search histories and phone call logs
were being held as part of a general trawl, the Guardian said.
DIPLOMATIC HEADACHE
The Snowden leaks about the practices of the U.S. and
British spying agencies have caused a global scandal and have
resulted in multiple diplomatic headaches for both Washington
and London.
U.S. authorities want to get hold of the former contractor
with the U.S. National Security Agency but he has so far eluded
them. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday that
Snowden was in the transit area of a Moscow airport but ruled
out handing him to the Americans.
The Snowden revelations, and in particular the allegation
that British spies handed over large amounts of data to their
U.S. colleagues, have also stirred lively debate within Britain.
The British government generally refrains from commenting on
the work of its security services, but Foreign Secretary William
Hague alluded to the Snowden scandal and defended U.S.-British
intelligence cooperation in a speech in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
"We should have nothing but pride in the unique and
indispensable intelligence-sharing relationship between Britain
and the United States," Hague said, according to a copy of his
speech circulated by the Foreign Office.
"In recent weeks this has been a subject of some discussion.
Let us be clear about it. In both our countries intelligence
work takes place within a strong legal framework.
"We operate under the rule of law and are accountable for
it. In some countries secret intelligence is used to control
their people - in ours, it only exists to protect their
freedoms," Hague said.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Brown in Berlin; Editing by
Gareth Jones)