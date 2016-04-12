LONDON, April 12 American music producer David
Gest, the former husband of entertainer Liza Minnelli, died in
London on Tuesday.
Gest, who was aged 62, was found in the Four Seasons hotel
in the Canary Wharf business district of the city.
The producer, whose credits included a TV musical special
about pop star Michael Jackson, married actress and singer
Minnelli in 2002. They separated the following year.
Gest appeared in the 2006 series of British reality TV show
"I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here", and his popularity
with viewers led to other television work, including his own
show called "This Is David Gest".
He returned to reality television at the start of the year,
entering the "Celebrity Big Brother" house in January but he
left the house 13 days later on medical grounds.
London police said in a statement: "Police were called at
10:17 on Tuesday 12 April to the Four Seasons hotel, in
Westferry Circus to reports of an unexplained death of a man in
his 60s.
"London Ambulance Service were called to the scene. Life was
pronounced extinct at the hotel. A post-mortem will be held in
due course. Next of kin are in the process of being informed."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)