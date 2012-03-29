By Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, March 30 British consumer confidence
unexpectedly fell to a three-month low in March as Britons grew
increasingly worried about the outlook for their finances and
for the economy as a whole, denting hopes of a consumer-fuelled
recovery.
The headline consumer confidence index, based on a survey by
GfK NOP, fell to -31 in March from -29 in February, the lowest
since December and confounding expectations for a modest
improvement to -28.
The GfK figures will make worrying reading for the Bank of
England, which had been hoping that a recovery in consumer
demand later this year would help drive Britain's economic
recovery. They are also likely to reopen the debate over whether
the central bank will need to inject more stimulus to boost
growth.
The Bank of England is due to complete its latest bout of
quantitative easing in May, rounding off 125 billion pounds of
purchases since October.
Most analysts think the central bank will call a halt to the
scheme when the current purchases are complete, but Friday's
data, which follow weak housing market and lending figures
earlier this week, could revive expectations it will do more.
A breakdown of the GfK index showed that four out of the
survey's five sub-sectors fell in March.
The index gauging people's expectations for their personal
finances over the next year fell to -10 from -6 and the index
which measures consumers' appetite to spend on big-ticket items
fell to -31 from -27.
GfK said the data were a "worrying sign" for hard-pressed
retailers, noting that finance minister George Osborne's March
21 budget was unlikely to lift consumer spending.
Osborne raised the income tax threshold for low earners, but
also raised taxes on tobacco, alcohol and air fares. Duty on
petrol, already at a record high, is due to rise in August,
putting further pressure on squeezed household budgets.
The survey was conducted between March 2 and March 11 on
behalf of the European Commission, and covered 1,998 people.