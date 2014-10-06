LONDON Britain on Monday condemned what it described as a "serious incursion" by a Spanish state research vessel into waters around Gibraltar, the latest diplomatic spat over the British Mediterranean outpost which Madrid wants to reclaim.

"The irresponsible actions and dangerous manoeuvring of this vessel were not only unlawful but also presented a significant risk to the safety of Royal Navy personnel at sea," Europe minister David Lidington said in a statement.

Britain's Foreign Office, which on Sunday said it was investigating another incident involving a possible incursion by Spanish military jets into British airspace, said Lidington had called Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Gonzalo de Benito to express his grave concern.

