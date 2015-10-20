LONDON Oct 20 Britain sold 4.75 billion pounds
($7.35 billion) of a new 50-year government bond after it
attracted a record volume of orders when it launched the July
2065 gilt via a syndication on Tuesday.
Investors placed orders for more than 21.8 billion pounds,
according to a bookrunner.
The UK Debt Management Office said it would sell the bond at
a re-offer price of 98.403, equivalent to a yield of 2.557
percent.
The syndication needed to raise around 4.5 billion pounds to
meet the debt agency's target for conventional bond issuance via
syndication for the 2015/16 financial year.
($1 = 0.6462 pounds)
