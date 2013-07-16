LONDON, July 16 British authorities are looking
into whether traders colluded to push up the price of government
bonds before trying to sell them to the Bank of England in 2011.
Paul Fisher, the BoE's executive director for markets, told
lawmakers that regulators were investigating suspicious price
activity in the 2017 gilt ahead of a so-called reverse auction.
Britain's central bank used reverse auctions - where
market-makers sell gilts rather than buy them - to snap up
billions of pounds of gilts for its quantitative easing
programme.
Fisher told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that
relevant information had been passed to the Financial Conduct
Authority and the case was now sub judice.
"All the evidence we've got we've passed across," Fisher
said, adding he expected to hear from the regulator in due
course.
The case relates to a reverse auction in October 2011 when a
sharp rise in the price of the 2017 gilt resulted in the BoE
declining to buy any of the bonds.
"It was very obvious to us what was happening because one
gilt was moving in the opposite direction to other gilts in the
market, so there was a clear signal," Fisher said.
"We've never seen anything like that previously and we've
never seen anything like that again," he added.
The investigation follows a high-profile inquiry into the
setting of Libor, the benchmark interest rate, and separate
probes into possible price rigging in the oil and foreign
exchange markets.
Fisher said there had been other incidents where the central
bank had called in gilt dealers to discuss their behaviour but
this was the first case where it had been sufficiently concerned
to refuse to buy any of a particular gilt at auction.
There are 21 banks that act as primary dealers in the gilt
market, including some of the world's biggest financial
institutions.
A FCA spokesperson said they were unable to comment on any
ongoing investigation.