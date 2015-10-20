LONDON Oct 20 Orders for Britain's 2065 gilt syndication came in at a record high of more than 21.8 billion pounds ($33.8 billion), a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

The bond was sold at 1.5 basis points above the 2068 gilt and the deal size was fixed at 4.75 billion pounds, the bookrunner said.

That was the most since a record 16.5 billion pounds of orders at a syndication in June 2014.

The syndication needed to raise around 4.5 billion pounds to meet the UK Debt Management Office's target for conventional bond issuance via syndication for the 2015/16 financial year. ($1 = 0.6456 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by William Schomberg)