LONDON Oct 20 Investors have placed orders worth more than 15 billion pounds for a new 2065 British government bond being launched at a syndication on Tuesday, one of the bookrunners said.

Books will close on the syndication at 0900 GMT, and price guidance remains unchanged at 1.5-2.5 basis points above the yield of the 2068 gilt, the bookrunner said.

The bookrunners on the deal are BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, RBS and Santander.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)