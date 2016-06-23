GLASTONBURY, England, June 23 Making their way through muddy fields, revellers set up tents in preparation for several days of music at Britain's Glastonbury Festival on Thursday.

On the day Britons vote in a referendum on whether to remain or leave the European Union, several attendees draped themselves in the blue and yellow-starred EU flag. Others put it up on their tents on the Worthy Farm site in southwest England.

The major green-field festival runs until June 26 with songstress Adele and band Coldplay among the acts performing for tens of thousands of people.

(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)