LONDON Feb 5 Former British pop singer Gary
Glitter, who shot to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star but
was later convicted of child sex crimes, was found guilty on
Thursday of indecently assaulting three girls.
Glitter, 70, whose real name is Paul Gadd, came to
prominence with the hit "Rock and Roll", and became renowned for
his figure-hugging shiny silver all-in-one suits and platform
shoes.
But his reputation was destroyed after he served two months
in jail in 1999 for possession of child pornography. He then
moved to Cambodia, but was deported in 2002 due to suspected sex
offences.
In 2006, a Vietnamese court convicted him of committing
obscene acts with two girls aged 10 and 11 and sentenced him to
four years in jail. On his release he returned to Britain.
On Thursday he was convicted of attempted rape, four counts
of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under the
age of 13, all in the 1970s. Gadd, who denied all the charges,
will be sentenced on Feb. 27 at Southwark Crown Court.
"Paul Gadd abused his access to young fans in order to give
himself the opportunities to assault and abuse his victims,"
Chief Crown Prosecutor Baljit Ubhey said in a statement after
the verdict.
Glitter was the first person to be arrested as part of a
wider police investigation into accusations of historical sex
offences by show business personalities triggered by revelations
that the late BBC television presenter Jimmy Savile had been a
prolific sex offender for decades.
The broader investigation, codenamed Operation Yewtree, has
led to the conviction of several former high-profile figures
including veteran Australian entertainer Rolf Harris and the
country's best-known showbiz publicist, Max Clifford.
