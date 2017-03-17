PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas
denied on Friday that it would pull advertising from Google
platforms, contradicting comments attributed to the
head of its British business after Britain raised concerns over
government advertising on the U.S. company's YouTube website.
The British government had been expected to question Google
executives on Friday over why advertisements marketing the
government's services were appearing alongside videos carrying
hate speech and extremist content on its YouTube website.
The Guardian newspaper reported that Havas had decided to
pull all its advertising spend from Google and YouTube, citing
Havas UK chief Paul Frampton.
A spokeswoman for the French group told Reuters that pulling
advertising from Google was not the group's position, and Havas
CEO Yannick Bollore said on Twitter that he had been unaware of
its British unit's decision.
"I will investigate what happened before making an official
statement," he added.
Google said in a statement that it worked hard to prevent
advertisements from appearing on pages or videos with "hate
speech, gory or offensive content" and said it had launched a
review to give brands more control over where their
advertisements appeared.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Michel Rose; Editing by
David Goodman)