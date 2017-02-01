* Has "major concerns" about Sports Direct remuneration
policy
* VW needs more board independence
* WPP has made progress in succession planning
* Monitoring BHP compensation plans for Samarco dam disaster
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Feb 1 Standard Life Investments, the
fund arm of insurer Standard Life, has concerns about
governance at Sports Direct and Volkswagen
and will press for more change at the companies, it said in its
annual governance report on Wednesday.
Mike Ashley's previous role as executive deputy chairman of
Sports Direct had been "ill-defined and did not seem to reflect
the reality of his influence at the company," and the board
lacked independence, Standard Life Investments (SLI) said,
though it added it welcomed Ashley's appointment as chief
executive in September.
SLI also said it had "major concerns" about the firm's
remuneration policy.
The sportswear chain founded by Ashley, owner of Newcastle
United soccer club, has come under fire for its working
practices as well as for governance failures.
Standard Life is the fourth largest shareholder in Sports
Direct with a 3.5 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters
Eikon.
Sports Direct did not respond to request for comment.
At Volkswagen (VW), SLI said "increased board independence
is crucial to rebuilding trust" in the company.
VW's acknowledgement in September 2015 that it had used
software to reduce emissions levels when diesel cars were being
tested in the United States wiped billions of euros from its
market value, forced the chief executive's resignation and led
to investigations and lawsuits around the world.
A VW spokesman said that "from its own estimation, the
Supervisory Board has a reasonable number of independent
members".
An SLI spokeswoman said the investor did not currently hold
any VW shares but did own debt.
Sports Direct and VW were marked as "escalation candidates"
in the investor's report, indicating it planned to ask for more
changes in the way they are run.
SLI said it had been influential in achieving change at WPP
, the world's largest advertising agency.
"We were reassured that progress had been made, both in the
ownership of the succession planning process by the board, led
by the chairman, and the process itself."
One of the highest profile businessmen in Britain, WPP chief
executive Martin Sorrell has run the company since 1986.
SLI is the 16th largest shareholder in WPP, with a 0.58
percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
SLI also said it would continue to monitor progress by BHP
Billiton in its compensation programmes
following the deadly Samarco dam disaster in Brazil in 2015. BHP
and Vale jointly own the Samarco unit.
The investor has a 0.25 percent equity stake in BHP,
according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
