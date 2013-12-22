Dec 22 The UK's business minister has called for
a rethink of the government's "Help to Buy" scheme because of
concerns over a housing boom in London and South East England.
"We certainly need to look at that (scheme) again. It was
conceived in very different circumstances," Vince Cable said on
BBC television's Andrew Marr show.
"If you don't increase the interest rate ... this boom
that's taking place in house prices gets out of control and the
only people who can afford to live in large parts of London are
foreigners and bankers," Cable said.
Cable's comments came after the deputy head of the Bank of
England, the central bank, said in a separate interview it was
watching Britain's housing market closely.
The "Help to Buy" programme, which provides
government-backed low-deposit mortgages, is aimed at making it
easier for first-time buyers to own a house.