* Ineos rejects plan from union on pay and pensions
* Offer over future of union official rejected again
* Company says focus is on "saving the plant"
LONDON, Oct 10 A dispute between workers and
management at the UK Grangemouth refinery and chemical plant
worsened on Thursday as owner Ineos rejected union
counter-proposals to a cost-cutting plan, a source close to the
negotiations said.
Ineos says the petrochemical plant has been losing money for
four years and will have to close unless it can lower costs by
cutting jobs and renegotiating pensions.
Unite, Britain's largest union, this week presented its own
alternative proposals. In a dispute that is notionally separate
but has contributed to a climate of mistrust, Unite is also
locked in an industrial dispute with Ineos over claims of unfair
treatment of an organiser and the use of casual workers.
"They rejected an offer of a transition plan, they rejected
an offer from Unite to pay for an independent financial study of
the refinery and plant, and they rejected again an offer to go
to ACAS (independent arbitration over the union organiser)," a
union source said.
He said the union's offer had included renegotiating pay and
pensions for an interim period. "We need a period of reflection
to decide what our next move is," he said.
A spokesman for the Swiss-based oil refiner and chemicals
company said: "We are focusing on trying to save the plant."
On Monday, staff across the complex began working to rule
and refusing overtime in a dispute over Ineos's treatment of
union organiser Stephen Deans.
On Thursday Ineos restated its position on the case.
"There is an investigation into Stephen Deans following
standard process and, until that concludes, going to ACAS is a
pointless exercise," a company spokesman said.
The union has said it could still escalate the dispute to a
full strike, which would be likely to shut the Forties Pipeline
System as the Kinneil oil processing terminal, where Forties oil
comes ashore, relies on Grangemouth for its steam and power.
Ineos says cutting costs is crucial to securing a loan
guarantee from the British Treasury of 125 million pounds, and a
grant of 9 million pounds from the Scottish government.
It says it is investigating whether Deans's political
activities with the Labour Party contravened company policies,
and that it will announce its findings on Oct. 25.
The union says both the Labour Party and the police have
found no evidence of wrongdoing.
The refinery that the chemical plant is attached to
processes 210,000 barrels of oil per day and provides most of
Scotland's fuel. It is owned jointly by Ineos and PetroChina
.