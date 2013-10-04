* Says the business is worthless after 4 years of losses
* Workers there will on Tuesday begin industrial action
LONDON Oct 4 Oil refiner Ineos has written down
the value of its Grangemouth, UK petrochemical plant to zero, it
said on Friday, further raising the stakes in a complex dispute
with workers at the facility who are due to start industrial
action next week.
The privately owned, Swiss-based refining and chemical plant
owner Ineos said it had invested more than 1 billion pounds
($1.62 billion) since taking over at the Grangemouth plant in
2006, but that it continued to lose money.
"We had no option but to write down these assets," Calum
MacLean, chairman of the Grangemouth Petrochemicals Business,
said in a statement.
"After four years of heavy losses, the petrochemicals
business is effectively worthless. Without lower costs and an
alternative source of additional raw material it will close
2017, at the latest."
Writing down the value of the plant could put pressure on
the workers to accept lesser terms and conditions in their
dispute with Ineos.
The Grangemouth petrochemical plant in Scotland is attached
to a 210,000 barrel per day refinery, which Ineos jointly owns
with PetroChina.
Oil traders are closely watching the dispute, as the
refinery provides steam for a pipeline that brings crude oil
from the Forties North Sea oilfield, one of the four crude
grades that underpins the Brent benchmark.
Analysts said there should be a way of keeping the refinery
running.
"Grangemouth is a world class, integrated refining and
petrochemical site with flexible feed capability," said Matthew
Kuhl, senior consultant at KBC Advanced Technologies in Houston.
"There should be a way to make it economically viable."
On Monday, Ineos announced what it described as a "survival
plan" to keep the plant in operation, involving job cuts and
reducing the value of pension plans.
Workers there will on Tuesday morning begin industrial
action involving an overtime ban and working to rule in the
dispute that involves a disciplinary matter of an employee at
the plant.
Union representatives were unavailable for comment on the
latest statement from Ineos.