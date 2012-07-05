* Green business accounts for a third of UK growth
LONDON, July 5 The low-carbon products and
services sector, often referred to as green business, could
contribute 20 billion pounds ($31.16 billion) to Britain's
economy by 2015, the country's leading business lobby said on
Thursday.
"Get our energy and climate change policies right, and we
can add 20 billion pounds extra to our economy and knock 0.8
billion pounds off the trade gap, all within the lifetime of
this Parliament," said John Cridland, director general of the
Confederation of British Energy (CBI).
But the CBI warned that if the government does not adopt the
right policies the sector will not reach its full potential,
putting 400 million pounds in net green sector exports at risk
in 2014/15.
The CBI wants the government to meet its fourth carbon
budget, which sets goals for Britain's carbon-cutting programme,
to ensure its current electricity market reform gives long-term
investment signals. It also wants the government to reduce
complexity in low-carbon regulation.
"The so-called 'choice' between going green or going for
growth is a false one. We are increasingly hearing that
politicians are for one or the other, when in reality, with the
right policies in place, green business will be a major pillar
of our future growth," Cridland said.
The CBI estimates that over a third of all UK growth in
2011/12 may have come from green business, a market which was
globally worth 3.3 trillion pounds in 2010/11.
The sector now employs nearly one million people in the UK,
the group said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)