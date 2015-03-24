LONDON Britain's Green Investment Bank (GIB) plans to start financing renewable energy and energy efficiency schemes overseas for the first time with a 200 million pound ($298 million) pilot investment programme, it said on Tuesday.

The bank was created in 2012 by the government to back green energy projects in Britain and to spur private sector investment in the low-carbon energy sector.

It has about 3.8 billion pounds to invest in British projects.

The international pilot will involve an additional 200 million pounds of investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency schemes.

The bank will initially target the east Africa region, South Africa and India.

"GIB will now begin the process of finalising the programme details and identifying suitable investment opportunities," the bank said in a statement.

"All investments will be announced publicly, in line with GIB's existing commitment to transparency," it said. ($1 = 0.6719 pounds)

