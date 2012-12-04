* Tesco share 30.7 pct in 12 weeks to Nov. 25 - Kantar * Tesco share down 0.3 pct year-on-year - Kantar * Kantar data published a day before Tesco's Q3 sales update * Morrisons, Asda also lose share, Sainsbury gains LONDON, Dec 4 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, lost year-on-year grocery market share in its home market over the last quarter as its sales growth lagged that of the overall market, industry data showed on Tuesday. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco's grocery market share edged down to 30.7 percent in the 12 weeks to Nov. 25, having been 31.0 percent in the 12 weeks to Nov. 27 last year. Tesco is battling to regain momentum against a weak economic backdrop, with consumers fretting over job security and a squeeze on disposable incomes. Tesco has suffered in the economic downturn more than its main British supermarket rivals, in part because it sells more discretionary non-food goods where shoppers have been cutting back most. Tesco's sales rose 2.2 percent over the 12-week period this year compared to growth for the overall market of 3.2 percent which was below inflation of 3.5 percent. Last month Kantar said Tesco's share had fallen 0.5 percent year-on-year to 30.5 percent in the 12 weeks to Oct. 28. The trading period covered by Kantar almost mirrors the 13 weeks to Nov. 24, Tesco's fiscal third quarter, on which the firm will report on Wednesday. Analysts are forecasting sales in a range of down 0.9 percent to up 0.2 percent at British stores open for more than a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, with the outcome reflecting a weak non-food market in the UK. That performance would compare with an increase of 0.1 percent in the second quarter, which had been Tesco's first rise after 18 months of decline, and would raise questions over whether Tesco's 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) recovery plan is struggling to gain traction. According to the Kantar data, Wm Morrison Supermarkets , Britain's No. 4 grocer, was the biggest loser of the quarter, with its sales falling 1.1 percent and its market share sliding to 11.7 percent from 12.3 percent in the same period last year. Last month Morrisons reported a worsening sales decline and parted company with its commercial director, saying it had failed to get its selling points across to consumers. Wal-Mart Stores' Asda, Britain's No. 2 grocer, saw its market share edge down 0.1 percent to 17.3 percent. The big winner was No. 3 grocer J Sainsbury. Its sales rose 4.7 percent and its share rose 0.2 percent to 16.9 percent. Last month Sainsbury's posted a 5.4 percent increase in first-half profit. Kantar highlighted a particularly strong performance from discounter Aldi, whose sales rise of 27.3 percent gave it a market share gain of 0.5 percent to 3.0 percent. Separately on Tuesday an industry survey showed British retail sales edged up in November, though by less than analysts were expecting, as shoppers hunted for cheap Christmas gifts. Following is a summary of Kantar's market share figures in percent: 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Nov. 25 2012 Nov. 27 2011 in sales Tesco 30.7 31.0 2.2 Asda 17.3 17.4 2.7 Sainsbury 16.9 16.7 4.7 Morrison 11.7 12.3 -1.1 Co-operative 6.5 6.7 -0.5 Waitrose 4.5 4.4 7.5 Aldi 3.0 2.5 27.3 Lidl 2.8 2.6 11.0 Iceland 2.0 1.9 9.2