LONDON, Aug 14 The rate of sales growth at Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, rose closer to the rates of its rivals in the 12 weeks to Aug. 5, industry data showed on Tuesday. Market researcher Kantar WorldPanel said Tesco's sales growth accelerated to 3.4 percent in the 12-week period from a rate of 0.7 percent in similar data from the prior month. Sales grew by 6.2 percent at Wal-Mart's Asda, Britain's No. 2 supermarket chain; by 4.6 percent at J Sainsbury , the No. 3 player; and by 1.8 percent at Wm Morrison , the No. 4. Kantar said the overall grocery market grew 3.9 percent. Tesco's market share was 30.9 percent in the 12 weeks, up from 30.7 percent reported in the prior month's data and 31.0 percent in the same period last year. "Shoppers might not yet notice it at the tills, but they are starting to benefit from lower grocery inflation, with prices now rising at 3.2 percent - the slowest rate for 18 months and a sign that things are starting to look up," said Kantar retail analyst Fraser KcKevitt. Following is a summary of market share and sales. 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Aug 5 2012 Aug 7 2011 Total till roll 31,175,890 30,392,490 2.6 Total grocers 23,797,410 22,909,250 3.9 Total multiples 23,283,470 22,378,000 4.0 Market share (percent) and change in sales (percent) 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Aug 5 2012 Aug 7 2011 in sales Tesco 30.9 31.0 3.4 Asda 17.4 17.0 6.2 Sainsbury 16.5 16.4 4.6 Morrison 11.7 11.9 1.8 Co-operative 6.7 7.1 -1.3 Waitrose 4.5 4.4 7.4 Aldi 2.9 2.4 26.0 Lidl 2.8 2.6 11.8 Iceland 2.0 1.9 7.0