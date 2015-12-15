* Sainsbury's sales up 1.2 pct in 12 weeks to Dec. 6
* Only one of "big four" to grow sales, market share
* Shares rise up to 5.2 percent
By James Davey
LONDON, Dec 15 Sainsbury's was set to
emerge as the winner among Britain's "big four" supermarkets
over Christmas after being the only one to boost sales during
the last three months, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Sainsbury's has shown greater resilience to the seemingly
unstoppable rise of German discounters Aldi and Lidl
than its main rivals -- market leader Tesco,
Asda, owned by Wal-Mart, and Morrisons.
Of the "big four", only Sainsbury's recorded sales growth
and a gain in market share over the 12 weeks to Dec. 6,
researcher Kantar Worldpanel said, sending its shares up by as
much as 5.2 percent.
Sainsbury's sales rose 1.2 percent, with its market share
increasing to 16.7 percent, bucking subdued overall market
conditions.
In contrast Tesco, which had a heavy programme of discount
vouchers in the same period last year, saw its sales fall 3.4
percent, a deterioration on last month's reading of 2.5 percent.
Asda's sales also fell 3.4 percent, while Morrisons suffered
a 2.0 percent decline.
"When we look at the Christmas numbers in four weeks time it
is highly likely, unless something massive happens in the market
place, that Sainsbury's will consider themselves to be pretty
well pleased with their Christmas performance," said Fraser
McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar
Worldpanel.
Aldi and Lidl, which enjoyed sales growth of 15.4 percent
and 17.9 percent respectively over the 12 weeks to retain their
10 percent market share, would also be likely to emerge as
winners over the festive season, he added.
All of the big four have seen sales, profits and asset
values hit by a fierce price war that was launched to try to
stem the loss of shoppers to the discounters and by the impact
of commodity-led deflation.
Sainsbury's boss Mike Coupe told Reuters this month that
Britain's big supermarkets may not yet have reached the low
point in a crisis brought about by the rise of the discounters.
Kantar Worldpanel said Sainsbury's grew sales across its
convenience, supermarket and online businesses over the 12
weeks.
Sainsbury's was tapping into demand for premium goods such
as champagne and sparkling wine, said McKevitt.
He noted that the company was also benefiting from improved
customer service and because it had lagged Tesco and Asda in
providing higher margin non-food products, such as clothing, but
was now catching up.
Having more stores in the south east of England, where the
economy is performing more strongly than other parts of
Britain, was also helping.
Kantar Worldpanel said overall market growth was just 0.1
percent, the lowest since June and the ninth consecutive month
where sales have increased by less than 1 percent.
It said deflation was 1.9 percent, a deterioration from last
month's 1.7 percent, reflecting the impact of Aldi and Lidl and
the market's competitive response, as well as deflation in some
major categories including eggs, butter, bread, crisps and fresh
poultry.
Market share (percent) and sales (percent)
12 wks to 12 wks to pct change
Dec. 6, 2015 Dec. 7 2014 in sales
Tesco 28.0 29.1 -3.4
Sainsbury 16.7 16.5 1.2
Asda 16.2 16.7 -3.4
Morrison 11.0 11.2 -2.0
Co-operative 6.2 6.1 2.0
Aldi 5.6 4.9 15.4
Waitrose 5.1 5.0 2.7
Lidl 4.4 3.7 17.9
Iceland 2.0 2.1 -1.5
