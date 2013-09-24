LONDON, Sept 24 Grocer Tesco, which is
almost 1-1/2 years into a 1 billion pound ($1.60 billion)
recovery plan, is still showing a year-on-year market share
loss, monthly industry data showed on Tuesday.
Tesco's sales increased 1.9 percent in the 12 weeks to Sept.
15, year-on-year, well below overall grocery market growth of
4.2 percent, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.
Britain's biggest grocer launched its investment plan in
April 2012 following its first profit warning in over 20 years.
The latest sales figures gave Tesco a grocery market share
of 30.2 percent. Though that matched the figure in Kantar's
August report it was still down from 30.9 percent in the same
12-week period last year.
The firm will publish second quarter sales and first half
results on Oct. 2.
In June Tesco posted a drop in underlying first quarter
sales in Britain, resuming a trend seen for most of the past
three years.
The group is attempting to revive its fortunes in its home
market by investing in stores, products and customer service,
but has suffered a series of setbacks to its reputation,
including the discovery across Europe of horsemeat in products
labelled as beef.
It received more positive publicity on Monday when it
launched a 119 pounds tablet computer called Hudl.
Kantar said J Sainsbury, the No. 3 player, was the
only one of the "big four" grocers, which also includes No. 2
Wal-Mart's Asda and No. 4 Morrisons, to increase
its market share over the past year, growing to 16.6 percent
from 16.4 percent and recording market-beating growth of 5.1
percent.
The monthly data showed the budget and premium ends of the
market continuing to grow.
Kantar said discounter Aldi saw year-on-year sales growth of
32.7 percent, another record, while John Lewis'
upmarket grocer Waitrose achieved growth of 9.7 percent.
Kantar added that grocery inflation rose to 4.2 percent in
the 12 week period.
Market share (percent) and sales growth (percent)
12 wks to 12 wks to pct change
Sept 15 2013 Sept 16 2012 in sales
Tesco 30.2 30.9 1.9
Asda 17.3 17.6 2.4
Sainsbury 16.6 16.4 5.1
Morrisons 11.1 11.4 1.6
Co-operative 6.5 6.8 0.3
Waitrose 4.9 4.6 9.7
Aldi 3.7 2.9 32.7
Lidl 3.0 2.8 14.3
Iceland 2.0 2.0 4.0
Total grocers 4.2