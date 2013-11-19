LONDON, Nov 19 Britain's "big four" grocers by sales and No. 5 player The Co-operative lost market share over the last 12 weeks, while discounter Aldi registered another record share, monthly industry data showed on Tuesday. Market leader Tesco, J Sainsbury and Wal-Mart's Asda who are battling to be No. 2, and No. 4 Wm Morrison all saw their sales growth dip below the market average of 3.2 percent in the 12 weeks to Nov. 10, researcher Kantar Worldpanel said. The Co-op, whose banking arm has suffered a series of crises this year, was the worst performer, with its sales falling 0.4 percent compared with the same period last year. In contrast Aldi's sales jumped 31.1 percent to give it a market share of 3.9 percent, while sales at discounter rival Lidl increased 13.8 percent, giving it a 3.0 percent share. Total British retail sales unexpectedly fell in October, official data showed last week, a reminder of the headwinds still facing the economy. Store groups are generally still wary on the outlook as inflation continues to outpace wage rises. Kantar said grocery inflation was 3.7 percent for the 12-week period. That exceeds the overall grocery market sales growth and implies pressure on households to manage down their "personal inflation" by seeking lower prices. The number of shoppers visiting Aldi has grown by 16 percent year-on-year and the average spend per shopper in the store has risen by nearly 15 percent, said Kantar director Edward Garner. He said almost a third of British households had shopped in Aldi in the past 12 weeks. But Kantar said Christmas shoppers were also seeking luxury and that sales of premium products had increased significantly - sales of Tesco's "Finest" range were up 16 percent, while sales of Sainsbury's "Taste the Difference" range rose 12 percent. Earlier this month Morrisons reported a 2.4 percent fall in third-quarter sales at stores open over a year, while Asda posted a 0.3 percent rise, albeit for a different time period. Following is a summary of market share and sales growth (pct). 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Nov. 10 2013 Nov. 11 2012 in sales Tesco 29.8 30.5 0.7 Asda 17.2 17.6 0.8 Sainsbury 16.8 16.9 2.6 Morrison 11.5 11.7 1.5 Co-operative 6.3 6.5 -0.4 Waitrose 4.8 4.6 8.8 Aldi 3.9 3.0 31.1 Lidl 3.0 2.7 13.8 Iceland 2.0 2.0 2.6