LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) -

UK grocery market sales up 0.8 pct In 12 weeks to Aug 17, a 10-year record low - Kantar Worldpanel

Tesco sales down 4 percent in 12 weeks to Aug 17 - Kantar Worldpanel

Asda sales up 1.2 percent, Sainsbury up 0.3 percent, Morrisons down 1.9 percent - Kantar Worldpanel

(Reporting by Neil Maidment)