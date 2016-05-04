(Adds table, details)
LONDON, May 4 Sales at Wal-Mart's
British supermarket chain Asda fell 5.1 percent in the
12 weeks to April 24, the worst performance in a period when all
four of the country's big chains saw sales declines, industry
data showed on Wednesday.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said sales at market
leader Tesco fell 1.3 percent, ending four months of
improvement, while Sainsbury's and Morrisons
saw falls of 0.4 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.
Prices of groceries in Britain have been declining every
month since September 2014 as the traditional market leaders
fight competition from fast-growing discounters Aldi
and Lidl.
Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket, reported
a second straight year of profit decline earlier on Wednesday,
and said it saw no let up in competition.
The fall in sales at Sainsbury's was the first since July
last year, Kantar said.
"This marks the first time that each of the big four has
simultaneously witnessed a drop in sales since April 2015,"
Kantar's Fraser McKevitt said.
Lidl remained Britain's fastest growing supermarket with
sales up 15.4 percent, while sales at bigger rival Aldi rose
12.5 percent.
Market share and sales growth (percent)
12 wks to 12 wks to pct change
April 24 April 26 in sales
2016 2015
Tesco 28.0 28.4 -1.3
Sainsbury's 16.5 16.5 -0.4
Asda 16.0 16.9 -5.1
Morrisons 10.6 10.9 -2.6
Co-operative 6.2 6.0 3.3
Aldi 6.0 5.4 12.5
Waitrose 5.2 5.1 1.5
Lidl 4.4 3.8 15.4
Iceland 2.0 2.1 -2.2
Other multiples 3.2 2.9 10.3
