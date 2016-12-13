* Grocery deflation 0.1 pct in 12 weeks to Dec. 4 - Kantar * Some categories already seeing price rises * Tesco sales up 1.6 pct in 12-week period, market share up (Recasts, adds detail, shares) LONDON, Dec 13 Britain's grocery industry is edging closer to a return to inflation after more than two years of falling prices, industry data showed on Tuesday. Researcher Kantar Worldpanel said grocery deflation was 0.1 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 4, having been 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent respectively in its November and October reports. It noted that some categories were already seeing price increases, with fresh fish up 5.3 percent year-on-year, chilled ready meals up 2.3 percent and beer up 2.1 percent. Though the Brexit vote pulled down the value of the pound, increasing import costs, deflation in the grocery sector has been easing since December last year, well before June's referendum. "The rapid improvement implies inflation is positive on a four week basis. We expect inflation to increase further next year when (the) Brexit forex shock starts to feed into food prices," said Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne. Separately, official data, also published on Tuesday, showed consumer prices rose by 1.2 percent, the most in more than two years, pushed up by more expensive clothing and technology goods. Kantar said Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, recorded sales and market share growth for the third monthly data set in a row. It said Tesco's sales rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in the 12 week period, taking its UK market share to 28.3 percent from 28.0 percent this time last year. Conversely the other three major players in the sector - Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - saw sales fall 0.6 percent, 4.7 percent and 1.4 percent respectively and all lost market share. Morrisons' fall is, however, partly explained by store closures. Sales growth at discounters Aldi and Lidl slowed to 10.0 percent and 5.7 percent respectively. Tesco, under boss Dave Lewis, has lowered prices, improved product availability and bolstered customer service. "Tesco's volume sales are growing faster than its value sales, particularly in the meat and fresh produce categories," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel. Tesco's shares have increased 38 percent so far this year. However, they were trading down 3 percent at midday on Tuesday. Analysts noted that Kantar's data for the four weeks to Dec. 4 was less encouraging for Tesco than the three months data it publishes. Barclays analysts said over the later four weeks Tesco's sales fell 0.9 percent and it lost 2 basis points of market share. "Tesco's headline performance seems to be being depressed by weak alcoholic drink sales - its sales on a 'food and drink' basis were actually very strong versus peers," they noted. Sales and market share (percent) 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Dec 4, 2016 Dec 6, 2015 in sales Tesco 28.3 28.0 1.6 Sainsbury's 16.5 16.7 -0.6 Asda 15.3 16.2 -4.7 Morrison 10.8 11.0 -1.4 Co-operative 6.3 6.2 2.0 Aldi 6.2 5.6 10.0 Waitrose 5.1 5.1 1.1 Lidl 4.6 4.4 5.7 Iceland 2.2 2.0 8.6 (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Susan Thomas)