LONDON, Sept. 23 Britain's grocery market grew
at its slowest rate for more than 20 years over the last 12
weeks as price inflation fell to zero, reflecting price cuts,
industry data showed on Tuesday.
Sales at market leader Tesco fell 4.5 percent,
taking its market share down to 28.8 percent from 30.2 percent
in the same period last year.
The figures are further bad news for the retailer, which
said on Monday that its first-half profit forecast had been
overstated by 250 million pounds ($409 million), wiping 2
billion pounds off its stock market value.
The data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel showed
overall grocery market sales growth of 0.3 percent year-on-year
for the 12 weeks to Sept. 14 - the lowest level since its data
set was first compiled in 1993.
"Consumers are currently benefiting from intense price
competition between the grocers," said Fraser McKevitt, head of
retail and consumer insight at Kantar.
"For the first time ever we've seen the average basket of
everyday goods bought today costing exactly the same as it did a
year ago."
He said prices of some staple groceries such as vegetables,
milk and bread were actually falling.
Of Britain's so-called "big four" grocers only Wal-Mart's
Asda achieved a sales rise, up 0.8 percent, and
increased its market share, by 0.1 percentage point to 17.4
percent.
Kantar said sales at Sainsbury's and Morrisons
fell 1.8 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, though
the latter's rate of decline has slowed.
German discounters Aldi and Lidl,
which have been winning share from the big four, continued their
run of strong sales growth, up 29.1 percent and 17.7 percent
respectively.
Market share and sales growth (percent)
12 wks to 12 wks to pct
Sept 14 Sept 15 change
2014 2013 in sales
Tesco 28.8 30.2 -4.5
Asda 17.4 17.3 0.8
Sainsbury 16.2 16.6 -1.8
Morrison 10.9 11.1 -1.3
Co-operati 6.4 6.5 -1.6
ve
Waitrose 5.1 4.9 4.5
Aldi 4.8 3.7 29.1
Lidl 3.5 3.0 17.7
Iceland 1.9 2.0 -1.0
