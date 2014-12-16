(Refiles to fix formatting) LONDON, Dec 16 Britain's grocery market eked out marginal growth of 0.1 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 7 after a historic first decline in last month's figures, industry data showed on Tuesday. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said all of Britain's so-called "big four" grocers posted sales declines in the period, while discounters Aldi and Lidl reached a record combined market share of 8.6 percent. "Britain's supermarket price war is ramping up ahead of the all-important Christmas period. Retailers are selling more items on promotion, leading to like-for-like prices falling by 0.7 percent compared with this time last year," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel. Sales at market leader Tesco, which is reeling from an accounting scandal and multiple profit warnings, fell 2.7 percent over the period. However, that was its best result since June, showing some signs of stabilisation for the grocer. Sales at Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons fell 1.0 percent, 1.8 percent and 3.2 percent respectively. Aldi's sales were up 22.3 percent, while Lidl's were up 18.3 percent. Summary of market share and sales change (percent) 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change Dec 7, 2014 Dec 8, 2013 in sales Tesco 29.1 29.9 -2.7 Asda 16.7 16.9 -1.0 Sainsbury 16.5 16.8 -1.8 Morrison 11.2 11.6 -3.2 Co-operative 6.1 6.2 -1.6 Waitrose 5.0 4.7 6.0 Aldi 4.9 4.0 22.3 Lidl 3.7 3.1 18.3 Iceland 2.1 2.1 -1.6 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)