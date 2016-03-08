LONDON, March 8 Sainsbury's was the only one of Britain's big four supermarket groups to increase overall sales, monthly industry data showed on Tuesday, though even its overall share of the market remained flat.

The firm, which is considering making a higher takeover proposal for Argos owner Home Retail, saw its sales rise 0.5 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Feb. 28, according to market researcher Kantar Worldpanel.

Sainsbury's maintained its market share at 16.8 percent as Britain's overall grocery market also grew at 0.5 percent.

That growth in the market was the fastest rate since October 2015 but was still held back by an industry price war and falling grocery prices, which were down by 1.6 percent.

Market leader Tesco, third largest group Asda and number four Morrisons all lost market share to discounters Aldi and Lidl, who recorded growth of 15.1 percent and 18.9 percent respectively.

Sales at Tesco fell 0.8 percent. However, that represented a continuation of an improving trend as sales had fallen 1.6 percent in last month's data.

Morrisons' sales fell 3.2 percent as the firm continued to be affected by its store closures.

Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, remained the sector's laggard, with its sales falling 4.0 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)