LONDON Feb 7 Discounter Aldi has overtaken the Co-operative to become Britain's fifth biggest supermarket chain, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Aldi sales rose 12.4 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Jan. 29, taking its market share to 6.2 percent, ahead of the Co-op's 6.0 percent.

Sales at market leader Tesco rose 0.3 percent and at No. 4 Morrisons they were up 1.9 percent.

They were flat at No. 2 Sainsbury's but fell 1.9 percent at No. 3 Asda.

Grocery inflation for the 12 week period was 0.7 percent. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)