LONDON, March 7 British grocery inflation has
doubled since February, with the price of food staples including
butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on
Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said grocery inflation
was 1.4 percent for the 12 weeks to Feb. 26.
It said prices have been rising in the UK since the 12 weeks
to Jan. 1 data set following a period of grocery price deflation
which ran for 30 consecutive periods from September 2014 to
December 2016.
Overall grocery sales in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26 period rose
2.3 percent with sales at market leader Tesco up 0.6
percent, Kantar Worldpanel said.
