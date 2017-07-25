FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British grocery inflation stabilises - Kantar Worldpanel
July 25, 2017

British grocery inflation stabilises - Kantar Worldpanel

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - One year on from Britain's vote to leave the European Union grocery price rises are no longer accelerating, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher, Kantar Worldpanel, said grocery like-for-like inflation was 3.2 percent in the 12 weeks to July 16 - the same rate of increase as last month's data.

It said overall supermarket sales rose 3.9 percent in the period.

Market leader Tesco was the best performer of Britain's big four supermarkets with a sales rise of 2.3 percent.

However, the big four - also including Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - still all lost market share to discounters Aldi and Lidl. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

