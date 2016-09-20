(Corrects Aldi and Lidl figures in last paragraph)
LONDON, Sept 20 British grocery sales rose 0.3
percent in the 12 weeks to 11 September, helped by higher
alcohol sales and a strong showing from the country's biggest
supermarket chain Tesco which posted its best
performance for over two years.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday that
Tesco's 0.2 percent sales decline in the period was its smallest
drop since March 2014, making it the best performer out of
Britain's big four supermarkets.
Alcohol sales rose 8.5 percent in the last four weeks of the
period, Kantar said, as Britons bought sparkling wine to
celebrate the country's sporting success at the Olympics and
Paralympics.
No.2 supermarket Sainsbury's posted a 1.4 percent
fall, followed by sector laggard Asda, which recorded a
5.4 percent drop, and Morrisons whose sales declined by 2.3
percent.
The growth of German discounters Aldi and Lidl
continued, with the pair recording sales growth of
11.6 percent and 9.5 percent respectively, and winning market
share.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)