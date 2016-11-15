LONDON Nov 15 Sales at Britain's biggest
supermarket chain Tesco grew at their fastest rate in
three years in its most recent trading period, industry data
showed on Tuesday, consolidating its return to market share
growth last month.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco grew sales by
2.2 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Nov. 6, boosting its
share of Britain's grocery market to 28.2 percent from 27.9
percent this time last year.
Last month's Kantar report showed Tesco growing its market
share for the first time in five years.
Conversely the discounters Aldi and Lidl
are now growing at their slowest rate since 2011,
Kantar said.
Kantar's data also showed deflation in Britain's supermarket
sector contracted for a fourth straight month, at 0.5 percent
over the latest 12-week period compared to 0.8 percent in
October's report.
