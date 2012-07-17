* 12 weeks to July 8 grocery market growth 2.1 pct
* Record market shares for Aldi and Lidl
* Waitrose growth slows
* Fortunes of 'big four' unchanged
* Grocery inflation 3.8 percent
LONDON, July 17 Growth in Britain's grocery
market slowed over the past month as cash-strapped consumers
responded to the economic downturn, shifting spend to
discounters Aldi and Lidl, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said growth in the
grocery market fell to 2.1 percent in the 12 weeks to July 8.
That compared with growth of 4.2 percent in the 2011 period
and growth of 3.2 percent in the 12 weeks to June 10.
"We are seeing big cutbacks by consumers as they continue to
respond to this current period of austerity," said Kantar
Worldpanel director Edward Garner.
Shoppers are continuing to struggle with rising prices,
muted wages growth and government austerity measures designed to
cut record debt.
The Kantar data showed record market shares of 2.9 percent
for both Aldi and Lidl, reflecting year-on-year growth of 26.1
percent and 11.5 percent respectively.
Garner also noted that while John Lewis's Waitrose
still grew at over double the rate of the whole market, its
growth fell back to 4.8 percent from the 7.5 percent reported
last time, "suggesting there are signs that the premium sector
is beginning to slow".
Among the big four supermarkets, fortunes continued
unchanged with market share growth for Wal-Mart's Asda
(up 0.5 percent year-on-year) and Sainsbury (up 0.1
percent) and share dips for Tesco (down 0.4 percent)
and Morrisons (down 0.2 percent).
Kantar said grocery inflation was 3.8 percent for the
12-week period, continuing a downward trend from a November 2011
peak of 6.2 percent and reflecting lower inflation for fresh
produce and falling milk prices.
Official data on Tuesday showed British inflation fell to
2.4 percent in June, its lowest in more than 2-1/2 years.
Following is a summary of market share and sales:
12 weeks to 12 weeks to pct change
July 8, 2012 July 10, 2011 in sales
Total till roll 31,349,540 30,987,300 1.2
Total grocers 23,932,250 23,433,900 2.1
Total multiples 23,411,220 22,906,540 2.2
Market share (percent) and change in sales (percent)
12 weeks to 12 weeks to pct change
July 8, 2012 July 10, 2011 in sales
Tesco 30.7 31.1 0.7
Asda 17.3 16.8 5.1
Sainsbury 16.5 16.4 3.1
Morrison 11.9 12.1 0.2
Co-operative 6.6 7.0 -3.6
Waitrose 4.5 4.4 4.8
Aldi 2.9 2.4 26.1
Lidl 2.9 2.6 11.5
Iceland 2.0 1.9 5.8