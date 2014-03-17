BRIEF-Equinix qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Equinix Inc Sees fy 2017 revenue greater than $3.976 billion
LONDON, March 17 Netherlands-based insurer Brit Group has set the price range for its initial public offering at 230 to 275 pence a share, two sources said on Monday.
JP Morgan and UBS are leading the deal, which will see the company list in London.
LAGOS, April 26 The value of Nigeria's latest naira exchange rate, set specifically for portfolio investors, eased for a second straight day on Wednesday even as the central bank stepped up dollar sales on the spot and forward markets.