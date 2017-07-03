FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
British police seize dozens of handguns at Channel Tunnel in biggest ever haul
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2017 / 5:49 PM / a day ago

British police seize dozens of handguns at Channel Tunnel in biggest ever haul

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British authorities have seized dozens of handguns at a border check on the French side of the Channel Tunnel in the largest such haul on record, police said on Monday.

The 79 guns were hidden along with ammunition inside engine parts on a trailer on the back of a van. Police have charged one man with firearms offences and released without charge six other people, who were with him in the van in the town of Coquelles.

A second man was arrested in the British port of Dover and also charged. Both men appeared in court in London on Monday.

National Crime Agency (NCA) deputy director of investigations, Graham Gardner, said an inquiry had started but the guns were most likely intended for use by criminals in London or elsewhere in the country.

"They are easily concealable and lethal in the hands of anyone prepared to use them," he said.

The NCA said it had worked with London's Metropolitan Police on the operation.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Duncan Miriri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.