LONDON Oct 16 A British computer hacker accused
by the United States of breaking into military systems will be
spared from extradition because he is at risk of committing
suicide, interior minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
Gary McKinnon, who has been fighting extradition for seven
years, faced up to 60 years in an American jail if found guilty
of what one U.S. prosecutor called the "biggest military
computer hack of all time".
"I have concluded that Mr McKinnon's extradition would give
rise to such a high risk of him ending his life that a decision
to extradite would be incompatible with Mr McKinnon's human
rights," May told parliament
"I have therefore withdrawn the extradition order against Mr
McKinnon."