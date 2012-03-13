LONDON, March 13 British police
investigating the systematic hacking of mobile phones to
generate stories at a Rupert Murdoch tabloid arrested six people
on Tuesday in dawn raids across the country.
Police working on Operation Weeting said the five men and
one woman were held between 0500 and 0700 GMT on Tuesday morning
on suspicion of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
Police said in a statement that the six were held following
a consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the
department which prosecutes criminal cases investigated by the
police, but a spokesman would not say whether the six had been
arrested before.
Operation Weeting was set up to investigate the allegation
that journalists and investigators working for the News of the
World tabloid repeatedly hacked into mobile phones to generate
stories.
The arrested woman was described as aged 43 with a home in
Oxfordshire. Rebekah Brooks, a former editor of the News of the
World tabloid and a close friend of Murdoch, is 43 and has a
home in Oxfordshire.
She has previously been arrested as part of the hacking
investigation. Her spokesman said he did not immediately know
whether she had been detained.