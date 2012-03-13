* Police arrest five men, one woman in hacking probe
* Rebekah Brooks arrested again
* Husband Charlie, friend of prime minister Cameron, also
detained
By Kate Holton
LONDON, March 13 Rebekah Brooks, a former
editor and close confidante of Rupert Murdoch, was arrested for
a second time on Tuesday in a phone-hacking scandal that has
rocked the British establishment and embarrassed Prime Minister
David Cameron.
A source familiar with the situation said Brooks and her
husband Charlie, a close friend of Cameron, were detained by
police at dawn and had been taken for questioning at separate
police stations.
They were held on suspicion of conspiring to pervert the
course of justice in the long-running saga and were among six
people arrested in coordinated raids across Britain.
Brooks, her husband and three others were later released on
police bail until a date in April.
The 43-year-old former News of the World editor, instantly
recognisable for her long red hair, was arrested in July over
different allegations but only after she arrived at a London
police station by appointment.
News Corp, Murdoch's media empire, owned the
now-defunct News of the World Sunday tabloid at the centre of
the investigations. It declined to comment on the arrests
although it did confirm that Mark Hanna, the head of security at
its British newspaper arm, had also been held.
The police did not name those it had arrested.
Conspiring to pervert the course of justice, which in this
investigation has meant the destruction of email evidence, could
result in a more lengthy jail sentence than that handed down for
hacking into mobile phones to search for gossip and story ideas.
The News of the World's former royal reporter Clive Goodman
and private detective Glenn Mulcaire were jailed for four and
six months respectively in 2007 for phone-hacking offences.
A judge handling the civil law suits brought against News
Corp has already criticised the company for deleting emails.
The stream of allegations and arrests have shaken News Corp
and damaged police and politicians from all major political
parties, revealing the extremely close ties between the media
and elements of the political and police establishment.
The 168-year-old News of the World was shut down in July at
the height of the scandal, while two of Britain's most senior
police officers quit their posts after being accused of failing
to properly investigate the allegations.
HORSEGATE
The latest arrests will be uncomfortable for Cameron, who
admitted this month that he had ridden a horse given to the
Brooks couple by the police, in an episode dubbed "Horsegate".
Cameron, who has sought to downplay his wealthy background
which is regarded as an electoral weakness, said he had been
friends with Charlie Brooks, a racehorse trainer, for more than
30 years.
Asked on Tuesday how concerned the prime minister was about
Charlie's arrest, a spokeswoman for Cameron said: "It's an
operational matter for the police." She declined more comment.
Cameron's judgment was called into question after his
decision to appoint another former News of the World editor,
Andy Coulson, as his head of communications.
Coulson has denied all knowledge of phone hacking, but he
resigned from his post at No 10 Downing Street in January last
year and was later arrested by police investigating hacking.
Charlie Brooks was dragged into the scandal last July when
police seized a bag containing a laptop computer and personal
documents from close to the couple's London apartment.
Brooks, who attempted to reclaim the bag, said at the time
that the items had nothing to do with his wife and had simply
been misplaced following a mix-up with a friend.
He had been due on Tuesday to attend the Cheltenham
Festival, one of Britain's most prestigious horse racing events.
In a column for the Telegraph newspaper he described the opening
day of Cheltenham as his happiest moment of the year.
Instead, the six were held following a consultation with the
Crown Prosecution Service, the department which prosecutes
criminal cases investigated by the police.