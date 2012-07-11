LONDON, July 11 Two British tabloid journalists
were arrested on Wednesday in a probe into illegal payments to
public officials, the first confirmed cases of such alleged
corruption at titles unconnected to Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
.
Media group Trinity Mirror said it was cooperating
with police after officers detained Justin Penrose from its
Sunday Mirror newspaper, while Sky News named the other
journalist as Tom Savage from the Daily Star Sunday.
The two were arrested at their homes in southern England as
part of an inquiry into inappropriate payments to police which
were uncovered by a wider probe into phone-hacking that forced
Murdoch to close his News of the World tabloid last year.
No one at the Northern & Shell group which owns the Daily
Star was immediately available to comment.
Trinity Mirror has previously said it carried out a review
of its editorial controls and procedures and had obtained
written confirmation from its senior editorial executives that
they had not engaged in phone-hacking or bribery.
However a former Mirror journalist, Greig Box-Turnbull, was
arrested earlier this month on suspicion of bribery and causing
misconduct in a public office. A spokesman for his new employer,
Westminster Council, confirmed the arrest to Reuters but
declined to comment any further.
A police statement said on Wednesday: "A 37-year-old man was
arrested at his home in Kent and a 34-year-old man at his home
in south-east London at approximately 6.00 hours this morning,
on suspicion of conspiracy to corrupt and of conspiracy to cause
misconduct in a public office.
"The two, both journalists, are being questioned at police
stations in Kent and south-east London."
About 40 people have now been arrested in the inquiry into
paying officials for tip-offs.